Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa to remain open to visitors and residents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many hotels in San Diego and around the country are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Evans families three hotels in San Diego will remain open to visitors and residents. UCSD’s medical staff have stated that they find the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa to be the perfect place to reside during this difficult time.



The Catamaran Resort is scenic, with views of Mission Bay in their backyard. The Polynesian-themed resort brings in visitors and residents year-round. For 70 years, the doors of the Catamaran Resort have never closed and despite the pandemic, they will continue to remain open and the resort will continue to serve the San Diego community.



Bill Evans, the owner of the Catamaran… states, “We are taking serious measures of cleaning our rooms and maintain social distancing. Our employees are following the CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “You are just 3 miles from SeaWorld San Diego, 12 miles from the world-famous San Diego Zoo, and 28 miles from LEGOLAND California.”

For more information on the Catamaran, visit: https://www.catamaranresort.com/

