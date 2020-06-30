Catching up with former GMSD anchor Joan Lunden

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Joan Lunden, former host of Good Morning America, journalist, and senior advocate joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her new book.

The book is called, “Why Did I Come Into This Room?” It’s a candid conversation about aging and no topics are off-limits.

Joan shared her own personal experiences about aging such as wrinkles, age spots, and expanding waistlines.

The book also includes the science of aging including how it impacts your body and brain, whether you’re in your 40’s, 50’s 60’s, or more.