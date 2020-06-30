Catching up with former Good Morning America author, Joan Lunden, about life and her new book about aging

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Joan Lunden, former host of Good Morning America, journalist, and senior advocate joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her new book.

The book is called, “Why Did I Come Into This Room?” It’s a candid conversation about aging and no topics are off-limits.

Joan shared her own personal experiences about aging such as wrinkles, age spots, and expanding waistlines.

The book also includes the science of aging including how it impacts your body and brain, whether you’re in your 40’s, 50’s 60’s, or more.

Paul poking fun (kindly) at my excitement for today’s upcoming interview with JOAN LUNDEN about her new book, “Why did I… Posted by Lauren Phinney KUSI on Tuesday, June 30, 2020