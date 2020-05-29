Catching up with KUSI’s Allie Wagner and her baby boy Atlas!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI’s Allie Wagner was recently featured on the Food Network with Chef Irvine! Wagner was able to interview Irvine at a fundraiser for Rosie’s Cafe in Escondido.

Plus, as you know, Allie hasn’t been on air recently because she has been on maternity leave! But on May, 22, 2020, her baby boy Atlas was born a healthy 7.2 pounds.

Wagner called in to Good Morning San Diego to share an update on her son and what it feels like to become a mother.

I’ll fly with these two any day ❤️ #atlasallieNtrev4ev #topgun #talktomegoose @trevhearts Posted by Allie Wagner on Thursday, May 28, 2020

A few months ago I had the pleasure of interviewing @chefirvine about the fundraiser for Escondido’s Rosie’s Cafe. The… Posted by Allie Wagner on Thursday, May 28, 2020