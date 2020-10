Catching up with NFL Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk on life after football





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you had to name the San Diego State Mount Rushmore of greatest athletes ever, two people would for sure make everyone’s list.

Tony Gwynn and Marshall Faulk.

NFL Hall of Famer, and SDSU legend, Marshall Faulk joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss life after football and share some advice for our local athletes striving to continue their careers at the higher level.

Friday on @KUSI_GMSD, @SDSU legend @marshallfaulk joined us for a "Financial Literary" chat. @NFL Hall of Famer now a member of @VirtuFinancial teaching a masters course in $$$. We also talked football. Full interview on my Paul Rudy KUSI FB page.@KUSINews @KUSIPPR @NFLAlumni pic.twitter.com/GvFRxZj2cI — Paul Rudy (@PPRPapaPig) October 9, 2020