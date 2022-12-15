Cathedral Catholic football alum Dean Janikowski donates money from each kick to late mother’s foundation

Former Cathedral Catholic and current Washington State kicker Dean Janikowski donates money from each extra point and field goal to the Heather Janikowski foundation.

The foundation is in memory of his late mother who passed away in early 2022 of cancer.

He has a $25,000 goal and hopes to do this every college football season and beyond to continue to make a difference in people’s lives.

The money goes to children who can’t afford cancer treatment, scholarships, and a variety of other avenues to help those who are less fortunate.

If you would like to donate here is the link:

https://pledgeit.org/more-than-a-kick