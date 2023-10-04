Cathedral Catholic Girls Volleyball Eclipse Top Five National Ranking

Dons are set to play on national television Friday on the heels of their new national ranking

Cathedral fresh off of winning a state championship a year ago, as well as going undefeated, are well on their way again for a possible repeat. Sitting at 23-3 on the season, ranked 5th in the country, they have blue chip talent across the floor most of which are heading to play at the collegiate level.

On Friday night the dons will play in a nationally televised match against Prestonwood Christian, who’s ranked 6th in the country. The match will be at there house in Plano, Texas. The match is slated to start at 7pm on ESPNU.