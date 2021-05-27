Cathedral Catholic High School appoints first woman principal in school’s history

DEL MAR (KUSI) – For the first time in the school’s 65-year-history, Cathedral Catholic High School will have a woman at the helm, Principal Marlena Conroy.

She will start her new appointment July 1.

Conroy was in college when she experienced a harrowing car crash in which a drunk driver hit her car and she became inspired to work with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

It was through MADD that she found her passion for working with students and decided to focus on education.

She worked at Uni as an English teacher starting in 2004, which was Cathedral before the campus moved to Del Mar and changed its name.

She eventually became Cathedral’s assistant dean and dean of students.

In 2015, she left Cathedral and became assistant principal at Academy of Our Lady of Peace before pivoting back to Cathedral, this time as principal.

Principal Conroy herself joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss her historic appointment.