Cathedral Catholic High School Coach Sean Doyle remembers slain Coach Fierro





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Cathedral Catholic High School teacher was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant today on a North Park roadside, San Diego police reported Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly after 7 a.m. found the victim mortally wounded on a sidewalk in the 4500 block of Kansas Street. He died at the scene.

Monday afternoon, the Diocese of San Diego identified the victim as school teacher Mario Fierro, 37.

Homicide detectives have learned that Fierro may have been shot after getting into some kind of dispute with another man, who drove off to the north in a small older-model vehicle following the gunfire in the neighborhood just west of Interstate 805 and south of Madison Avenue, according to police.

Due to the unsolved homicide involving a CCHS instructor, administrators will provide additional security at the Del Mar Heights Road campus, and San Diego police have slated extra patrols in the area as a precaution, the diocese spokesman said.

Cathedral Catholic High School Coach Sean Doyle, joined Good Morning San Diego to share his memories of Fierro.

“He didn’t make it to school and there was a lot of concern and unfortunately later we learned what happened. Everybody is sick to their stomach in disbelief. You never think this is going to happen and there is a somberness and realizing that we are going to miss an incredible member of our community,” said Doyle.

Late Monday afternoon, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation announced the creation of a memorial fund to benefit Fierro’s family.

Donations may be made here.