Cathedral Catholic High School delays start of school year due to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI News has obtained an email from Cathedral Catholic informing their parents and students of their decision to delay the start of the 2021 fall semester.

The complete email from Principal Marlena Conroy and President Dr. Kevin Calkins is below:

Dear Parents and Students: We are writing with some disappointing news. Due to a COVID-19 related situation that has affected multiple stakeholders on campus, we have no choice other than to delay the start of school. We will write a follow-up communication with more specific details before the end of the week. In the meantime, all student orientations and the parent athletic meeting on Thursday night are postponed, and school will not start on Monday, August 16th. At this point, all athletic activities will continue as planned. Locker rooms and the training room/weight room are unavailable until further notice. Thank you for your understanding and patience with this undesirable situation. This is not the way we wanted to start the school year, and we appreciate your support and understanding. Sincerely, Mrs. Marlena Conroy

Principal Dr. Kevin Calkins

President

