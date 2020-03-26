Cathedral Catholic’s Jackson Reed says goodbye to his senior volleyball season

Like most seniors around the county and country, Jackson Reed said goodbye to his high school volleyball career earlier than expected, however Jackson and the rest of the Dons still played 10 games before the season ended. The Dons finish the 2020 season with an overall 7-3 record not to mention the The 6-foot-1 outside attacker atop of the leader board as the season closes as the San Diego County attack leader, leading the way with 186 kills in just 10 games.

“I was really looking forwards to senior night. I personally feel like we could have won CIF Open Division in San Diego. Bringing the title back to Cathedral for senior year would have been the cherry on top. Life goes on, I mean volleyball isn’t everything but its a big part of my life” said Jackson.

A big part of his life that started at 9-years-old, helping to ge

t him to the next level. In 2018, Jackson committed to University of Southern California. Other seniors around the county aren’t as lucky as Jackson, hoping this season would help get them a college offer. Jackson explains “I know the juniors on my team are a little upset because junior year is supposed to be a big recruiting year and since they don’t get as much exposure, they have to wait until club season starts back up again and the sophomores were really looking to put their name on the map and get some looks this year”.

Club season is still undecided at this moment.