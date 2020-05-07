Cathedral Catholic’s Logan Berzins honored as the National Football Foundation Walter J Zable award winner





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cathedral Catholic High School’s Logan Berzins has been chosen as the 2020 Walter J Zable National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar Athlete award winner.

Berzins is the best of the best, the top scholar-leader athlete of the National Football Foundation. Furthermore, Berzins is the chapter nominee for the National Football Foundation Team of Distinction and will be recognized in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Berzins has managed a 4.65 GPA while balancing football and school.

Logan Berzins spoke with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share what it’s like to be awarded with such a prestigious award.