Cathedral Catholic’s Lucky Sutton discusses winning the 2021 PPR Silver Pigskin





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Athletes, families and friends came together Tuesday night for the 2021 Prep Pigskin Report Gala at The Rock Church in Point Loma.

PPR Papa Pig, Paul Rudy, took the podium on a live, hour long broadcast to announce the winners of various awards, showcasing the best of San Diego County’s high school football stars.

But the most coveted award in all of high school sports, is the PPR Silver Pigskin.

This year, the star running back from Cathedral Catholic, Lucky Sutton, was deemed the winner of the PPR Silver Pigskin trophy in a close race.

Sutton joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how important wining this award is to him and his future career.

Sutton’s bio from the 2021 PPR Gala Program:

Cathedral Catholic senior Lucky Sutton may get the billing as “The Best Player on the county’s Best Team” but make no mistake, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back would make any team he stepped on the field with an instant championship contender, including the Western League champion Dons. There’s no telling what type of numbers the star could’ve put up if not facing the county’s most difficult schedule in 2021. Still, Sutton, who hails from Mira Mesa, rushed for over 1,400 yards and 24 touchdowns this season, leading the Dons to the top-seed in the San Diego Section Open Division playoffs. He also had four receiving touchdowns. The Dons lost just once during the regular season – to state superpower Concord De La Salle – but he still managed to rush for 162 yards and a touchdown against the Spartans. He scored at least three touchdowns on six different occasions this season and had a season high 272 yards against traditional rival St. Augustine in the Charity Bowl on Oct. 15. In the Open Division semifinals against third-ranked Mission Hills, “King” Sutton rushed for 194 and four touchdowns, Sutton, a three-star college prospect, has drawn interest from at least five schools, including San Diego State, Army, and Nevada.

Honor to chat with @KUSIPPR Silver Pigskin Winner @KingSutton7 this morning!! Can’t wait to follow your next steps Lucky and good luck in tomorrows big game! @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/FliAffb0K8 — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) December 2, 2021