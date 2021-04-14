Catholic Church in San Diego to hold special Mass focusing on Asians and Pacific Islanders





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Catholic Church of San Diego is inviting people to attend a special Mass focusing on Asians and Pacific Islanders.

Special Mass to be celebrated by Bishop Robert McElroy, with Auxiliary Bishop John Dolan and Vicar General Father Michael Pham.

Vicar General Father Michael Pham from Vietnam and Catholic leader Jocelyn Lomahan joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the Mass.

This Mass will be outdoors. Please bring your own chairs, physically distance and wear mask.

The Mass also will be livestreamed.