Catholic Diocese closes all masses until further notice

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For Catholics in San Diego County, tomorrow will be the last chance to attend mass until the end of the National Emergency brought on by the coronavirus spread.

Effective Monday, the Catholic diocese says all masses will be banned until further notice to slow the spread in large gatherings.

KUSI followed the story of a Bonita mass, where parisioners say the virus is making them realize what is truly important to them in their lives.

While masses will not be held, all churches in the county will still be open for small gatherings.