Catholic Priest sues Newsom for violating religious rights amid shutdown





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Catholic Priest has filed a lawsuit against Governor Gavin Newsom claiming he is violating religious rights of Californians during the months long COVID-19 shutdown.

Despite the rights promised under the state’s constitution, Newsom has restricted and ordered religious services to close in the name of public health.

The special counsel with the Thomas More Society, Paul Jonna, joined KUSI News to further explain the lawsuit.