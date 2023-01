Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years.

The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry amongst locals.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Pacific Beach with details.