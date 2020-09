Cays Mentoring Program is searching for community members to volunteer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Community Alliance for Youth Success program, or “CAYS,” is looking for volunteers to help out with their successful mentoring program that helps local students.

Stedman Graham, and Candice Fee, a Kearny High School teacher who wrote the curriculum, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to explain the program in more details and describe the types of people they are looking for to volunteer.