CBP announces California’s first migrant processing facility in Otay Mesa





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Customs and Border Protection announced a new facility for the processing of apprehended migrants. This facility, built in Otay Mesa, is the first of its kind in the state.

The series of tent structures are weatherproof and climate-controlled and can hold roughly 500 people.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live on location to discuss the facility’s Jan. 31 opening.

(Below) Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss why the processing facility is necessary if California is to handle the influx of migrants currently pouring into the United States.