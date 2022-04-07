CBP increases processing of Ukrainian refugees at San Ysidro point of entry

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Ukrainian refugees are arriving at our southern border, but thousands more are waiting in Tijuana hoping for a chance to reach US soil.

He saw families greeting each other with smiles and hugs as they make their way into the United States, but thousands still wait behind the gates.

Prichard talked with Esther Valdez Clayton, immigration attorney, about title 42 and how it is impacting these refugees.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was down at the border talking with refugees crossing the border getting more updates about immigration.

