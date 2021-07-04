‘CC’ the shepherd pup eyes her new family
KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – CC is a Shepherd blend pup from a litter of 12 with uniquely-colored eyes — one light blue and the other brown.
She is already female-spayed and 10 pounds currently, but expected to reach 45-55 pounds.
Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.
All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.
Center Information:
Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.
Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!
For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.
Currently “Critter Cinema” is taking place at the center, which is animal-time and a kid-friendly film during a warm summer night.
Showings: July 17 and August 14 from 7 – 9 p.m.
Tickets are $11 per person.