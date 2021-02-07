CDC and county health officials ask the public to not gather during the Super Bowl

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CDC has asked Americans to enjoy the Super Bowl COVID-safely this year, and has provided a list of recommendations on ways to do that.

The CDC’s overarching guideline reads, “gathering virtually or with the people you live with is the safest choice.”

Meanwhile, vaccinations in the U.S. are increasing, so much so that the number of people who have received at least one shot is higher than the number of reported infections in the U.S.

“Everything comes down to personal risk,” said Dr. Mona Hacker, Director Horizon Clinical Research, who joined KUSI to discuss safe ways to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday.

