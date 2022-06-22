CDC approves COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months and older

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An FDA advisory panel supports COVID-19 vaccines for children six months of age to five years old.

With the FDA vaccine chief saying, “there is a troubling surge in children’s hospitalizations during the omicron wave.

Children in that age group are the only ones not currently eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

All 21 vaccine advisors voted in favor of expanding emergency-use-authorization of the Moderna and Pfizer-Biontech vaccines, to include the younger kids.

They agreed that the vaccine would offer more benefits than risks.

Now the CDC is recommending the COVID-19 vaccines for young children 6 months old and up.

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Physician, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the latest recommendation.