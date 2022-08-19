CDC calls for structural overhaul after admitted mishandling of COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following a number of perceived failures by the CDC to adequately guide the public over the last three years, Director Rochelle Walensky has announced a restructuring of the federal institute to better prepare for future national health crisis.

Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist Dr. Kelly Victory joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Evening San Diego” to beg the question: should Wilensky be the one to fix the problem if she headed the organization during it’s pandemic-related failures?

Steps to restructure the CDC were announced Wednesday, Aug 17, and include restructuring the agency’s communications office and improving the CDC’s website for the benefit of the public.