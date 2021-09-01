CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says unvaccinated people shouldn’t travel over Labor Day weekend





Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking nearly 80 million unvaccinated Americans to skip travel plans over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The U.S. is surpassing an average of 160,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, according to Johns Hopkins University.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday, “First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling.” Walensky said people who are fully vaccinated can travel, but with added precautions.

New CDC data showed a hospitalization rate 16 times greater in the unvaccinated population than in those who are vaccinated, but vaccinated people can still get and transmit coronavirus.