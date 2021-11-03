CDC finalizes recommendation of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have officially rubber-stamped the recommendation of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shot for children ages 5 to 11, according to CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The Food and Drug Administration have already signed-off on the shots for children — which contain a third of the amount recommended for adolescents and adults, but it is the CDC’s position to release their recommendation on who should receive vaccines authorized by the FDA.

An advisory panel unanimously decided on Tuesday that Pfizer’s vaccine can be administered to the United States’ 28 million young people before CDC director Dr. Walensky made the official announcement several hours later.