CDC finds 3 out of 4 children in the US have been infected with COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CDC estimates three out of four children in the U.S. have already been infected with COVID-19.

The study — released Wednesday — took blood samples from more than 200,000,000 Americans and found signs of past infection rose dramatically between December and February when the Omicron variant became the dominant strain in the U.S.

Researchers also found that the largest spike was seen in those aged 17 and younger, rising from about 45% to 75%.

