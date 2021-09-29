CDC issues ‘urgent’ advisory for pregnant people to get vaccinated.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging expecting mothers to get vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the CDC issued an advisory urging those who are pregnant, recently pregnant, or trying to get pregnant, get vaccinated for COVID-19. According to the CDC, so far over 125,000 pregnant people tested positive, with 22,000 hospitalizations, and over 161 deaths. In August, 21 unvaccinated pregnant women died as a result of COVID, the highest recorded number in a single month.

Scientists have determined vaccines are safe for expectant mothers and their unborn babies. The CDC claims the benefits of the vaccination outweigh known or potential risks of contracting COVID-19.

“In addition to the risks of severe illness and death for pregnant and recently pregnant people,” said the CDC, “there is an increased risk for adverse pregnancy and neonatal outcomes, including preterm birth and admission of their neonate(s) to an intensive care unit (ICU). Other adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as stillbirth, have been reported. ”

This comes as vaccination rates for pregnant Americans remain low. According to the CDC, just 18 percent of pregnant Americans have gotten their shots.