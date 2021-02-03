CDC releases guidelines for Super Bowl parties including ‘No Cheering’





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for people to safely gather to watch the 2021 Super Bowl. In short, the CDC says, “the safest way to celebrate events is at home with the people who live with you.”

Furthermore, the CDC suggests “gathering virtually or with the people you live with is the safest way to celebrate the Super Bowl this year. If you do have a small gathering with people who don’t live with you, outdoors is safer than indoors.”

The CDC’s suggests people have a virtual Super Bowl watch party rather than gather with family and friends. While on your virtual watch party, they say to wear clothing or decorate your home with your favorite team’s logo or colors.

And since they believe you should participate in a virtual party, they suggest starting a group text with other fans to chat about the game while watching.

Some of the CDC’s other suggestions for Super Bowl celebrations are below:

Wear a mask with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19 to protect yourself and others.

In cold weather, wear your mask under your scarf, ski mask, or balaclava

Guests should avoid direct contact, including handshakes and hugs, with others not from their household.

For a virtual celebration, schedule a time to eat a meal together virtually and have people show their main dish, vegetable, or dessert.

The CDC is even telling people how to behave while attending and hosting any Super Bowl gatherings:

Avoid shouting, cheering loudly, or singing. Clap, stomp your feet, or bring (or provide) hand-held noisemakers instead.

Keep background music volume low so guests don’t need to shout.

Have one person serve all the food.

Offer no-touch trash cans for guests to easily throw away food items

The CDC’s complete guidance on Super Bowl gatherings can be read here.