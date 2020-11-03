CDC says people infected with COVID-19 can break quarantine to vote

The CDC has announced that people infected with COVID-19 can break their mandatory quarantine to go vote.

On their website, the CDC outlined ways Americans can be extra safe when they head to their nearest polling location to cast their vote in the 2020 election.

CDC.gov reads, “voters have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine.”

Explaining, “Voters who are sick or in quarantine should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters. This includes wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting. You should also let poll workers know that you are sick or in quarantine when you arrive at the polling location. Check with local authorities for any additional guidance.”

The CDC’s complete list of tips for voters can be read here.