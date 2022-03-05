CDC updated their tier system, San Diego is no longer in the restricted tier anymore

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s “COVID-19 Community Levels” are now considered “low” according to the CDC’s guidelines.

This means people now have the option to not wear masks in public.

However those who have tested positive or have been exposed to COVID-19 are still being advised to mask up.

Community levels are based on hospitalization levels and the total of new COVID patients overt the last seven days.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI Logan Byrnes talked with Arie Spangler, Attorney for Let Them Breathe, about the new guidelines set in place by the CDC.