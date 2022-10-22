CDC votes to recommend COVID-19 vaccine in ‘Vaccines for Children’ program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CDC voted in mid-October to recommend the COVID-19 Vaccine as a part of the recommended immunization schedule for kids.

It is not yet required for children, however the committee emphasized that this vote is just a step in that direction.

Currently, roughly a third of school aged children have been vaccinated against the virus.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist Dr. Kelly Victory to talk about the potential issues that stem from over vaccinating children.