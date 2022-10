CDC votes to recommend COVID-19 vaccine in ‘Vaccines for Children’ program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CDC voted in mid-October to recommend the COVID-19 Vaccine as a part of the ‘Vaccines for Children’ program.

It is not yet required for children, however the committee emphasized that this vote is just a step in that direction.

Currently, roughly a third of school aged children have been vaccinated against the virus.