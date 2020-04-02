CDC weighs advising everyone to wear a mask; Los Angeles Mayor advises public to wear masks

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is advising the public to wear any kind of protective face covering when going out — even a scarf or other clothing item — to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“I know it will look surreal. We’re going to have to get used to seeing each other like this,” Garcetti said Wednesday as he put on a black cloth mask during his daily coronavirus briefing. “To be clear, you should still stay at home. This isn’t an excuse to suddenly all go out.”

Garcetti discouraged the public from buying medical-grade masks, such as the N95 and surgical masks, because first responders and doctors urgently need them.

“We’re working with logistics companies and FEMA to secure the (medical) masks and the personal protective equipment they need to serve all of us and protect their lives,” Garcetti said. “When the crisis gets worse, the last thing that we want is for them not to have the life-saving equipment they need to save our lives.”

Garcetti said 400 garment and apparel manufacturers have pledged to soon make about 2 million cloth masks per week for essential workers, such as grocery store employees, in an attempt to protect them from the coronavirus. The manufacturers signed up through the LA Protects manufacturing initiative website that Garcetti announced last week, laprotects.org.

Garcetti also said he does not expect the Safer at Home orders to be lifted by April 19, the day they’re set to expire. He added that no one within his office has tested positive for COVID-19.

But neither it nor the World Health Organization changed its stand that most people do not need to wear masks.

Dr. Georgine Nanos joined Good Morning San Diego over the phone to discuss the CDC’s updated guidelines on COVD-19 & masks. Answering the question; who should be wearing them and where?