CDC’s new mask guidelines and how it relates to local restaurants





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since the CDC released new and updated guidance stating that fully vaccinated people need not wear masks indoors or outdoors, and can also forgo social distancing.

The CDC did not release information regarding how restaurants and bars should conduct their businesses.

Those who are fully vaccinated have been advised to still wear masks while in crowded indoor settings such as aircraft, public transportation, hospitals, prisons, homeless shelters, and the like.

Attorney Michael Curran from Curran & Curran Law joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the updated mask mandates in regards to restaurants.

Curran is currently guiding restaurants in allowing patrons and employees to choose, but ultimately, the final judgement is up to the restaurant owner.