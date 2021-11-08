Ceiling collapses in Vista Courtroom, leading to partial evacuation

VISTA (KUSI) – A portion of the Vista courthouse was evacuated Monday due to a ceiling collapse in one of the courtrooms.

The non-injury collapse led to an evacuation of the north building of the North County Regional Center, where criminal and juvenile matters are handled. The south building and the courthouse annex, where civil, small claims and traffic matters are typically handled, remain open.

Court spokeswoman Julie Myres said an engineer will assess the damage and more information would be available sometime Monday afternoon. It was unclear when the north building was expected to reopen.