Celebrate Hispanic Heritage virtually with San Diego’s 27th San Diego Latino Film Festival





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Like many other events, the 27th annual San Diego Latino Film Festival will be done virtually!

The event will relaunch on September 17-27, 2020 on the virtual screening platform Eventvite.

The festival was originally scheduled to open on March 12, 2020 but was postponed on its inaugural day due to statewide regulations against mass gatherings due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Festival organizers were hopeful for an in-person event being possible but ongoing theater closures have made this an untenable expectation.

More importantly, the health and wellness of our supporters is the festival’s top priority. Given the virus’ disproportionate effects on the local Latinx community, it is our responsibility to ensure that we do our part in reducing the number of transmissions of this virus.

Ethan Van Thillo, founder and director of the San Diego Latino Film Festival, discussed this year’s virtual event in more detail on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.