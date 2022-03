Celebrate International Women’s Day at the Women in Law & Society exhibit in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ally Wagner was out at the San Diego History Center at the Women in Law & Society exhibit to showcase impactful women on International Women’s Day.

This exhibition, commemorates the 50th anniversary of the organization, telling the story of Lawyers Club organized activism and traces the development of this diverse social movement in San Diego.