Celebrate National Humor Month and the 30th anniversary of Comedy Central

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – April is a big month for comedy because it is National Humor Month and it’s also the 30th anniversary of Comedy Central.



In honor of the milestone birthday, former Comedy Central executives Art Bell and Vinnie Favale are pulling the curtain back on the channel’s tumultuous early days in their new show, “The Constant Comedy Podcast.”

The podcast is now available on Spotify, iTunes, and wherever you stream podcasts. The debut season will consist of 12 60-minute episodes airing weekly on Thursdays.



Drawing from their rich history in comedy, Bell and Favale talk about comedy with the people who write and perform it.

Bell and Favale joined Good Morning San Diego to talk a little about the podcast and the big milestone for Comedy Central.