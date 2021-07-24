Celebrate National Tequila Day with San Diego-crafted tequila

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today is National Tequila Day and what better way to celebrate than shopping local with Seaborn Cocktails, a ready-to-drink hard agave cocktail brand from Encinitas?

Loren Laguens, VP of Business Development at Seaborn, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his tequila brand.

Soon enough, Seaborn will soon be available at Costco, is already available at grocery stores and markets, and convenience/7-Eleven and liquor stores throughout San Diego starting this weekend.