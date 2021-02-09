Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 14 with the San Diego Air & Space Museum

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Air & Space Museum is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 14 with a special video reunion with Flight Director Gerry Griffin and Apollo 13 astronaut and Apollo 14 CAPCOM Fred Haise on Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. Pacific Time.

In what is sure to be the experience of a lifetime, Griffin and Haise will share never-before-told stories and anecdotes about Apollo 14’s mission to put Americans on the Moon for a third time.

Apollo 14 Flight Director Gerry Griffin joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about the celebration.

The Jan. 31, 1971 launch of Apollo 14 atop a massive Saturn V rocket from Cape Kennedy was a triumphant return to space for NASA following the nearly disastrous explosion and fire on Apollo 13.

Apollo 14 succeeded in its goal of putting Americans on the Moon for the third time during its nine-day mission.