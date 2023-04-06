Celebrate the Aztecs success Saturday April 8 at Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Aztecs fever isn’t over just yet!

The SDSU Men’s basketball team is inviting fans to Snapdragon Stadium on April 8th for a celebration of their 2022-23 season success.

Gates will open at 6:00 PM, and a red carpet arrival is scheduled for the team at 6:30 PM.

The free event will include speeches from the team, and interactive photos with the trophies for the fans.

Co-founder of the MESA Foundation, Jeff Smith, and Aguek Arop, the Aztecs Senior Forward, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to invite everyone to the celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Rudy (@pprpapapig)