Celebrating Arab American heritage month amid the coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As April comes to a close, we want to spotlight the Arab American heritage that is nationally celebrated during April of every year.

The Arab American community has been in San Diego county for over a hundred years. They are a part of all aspects of our society and are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus.

President of the American Arab anti-discrimination committee San Diego chapter Doris Bittar joined KUSI News on Good Morning San Diego to discuss Arab American heritage in San Diego and how coronavirus has affected their community.