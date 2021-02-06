Celebrating Black History Month with Just in Time for Foster Youth

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Just In Time is a nonprofit that serves young people out of the foster care system after age 18 who leave without a safety net or a family to assist with their transition to adulthood.

Chief Empowerment Officer of Just in Time for Foster Youth, Don Wells, joined Good Evening San Diego and discussed his role as a Black leader who inspires youth in our community.

Foster Youth​, Sandra Aaliyah Harness, also shared her personal story and experience as a Black foster youth.

JIT provides a community of support to help these young adults stay on the path to self-sufficiency. Serving more than 800 youth annually, JIT is focused on stable housing, essential education, meaningful employment, financial security, reliable transportation, positive connections, confidence, and well-being.

For more information, visit www.jitfosteryouth.org