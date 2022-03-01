Celebrating Mardi Gras at Ranch 45 with crawfish boils, beignets, and kings cake

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It is a time to celebrate and get fat, because it is Fat Tuesday. Mardi Gras has been celebrated though out the country over the past weekend but today is when it starts getting wild.

Ranch 45 is bringing New Orleans to San Diego for a Mardi Gras celebration. Join Ranch 45 in festivities and good food including New Orleans’ Crawfish boil, jambalaya, and beignets.

They are offering preorders on Ranch45.com where you have to option to pick up or stay for the celebration!

Ranch 45 is a butchery and eatery located in Solana Beach that is dedicated to selling only the highest quality meats, a value that is reflected in the taste, sourced from animals that are raised humanely and without antibiotics or hormones.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at Ranch 45 to taste some of the great food that they are offering on Fat Tuesday!