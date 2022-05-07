Celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month Tanya Brown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and speaker and author Tanya Brown became a mental health advocate after losing her sister, Nicole Brown Simpson, in 1994.

Brown emphasized that it is her opinion that O.J. Simpson murdered her sister and following the situation, her own mental health declined, not just because of her sister’s death.

Brown herself joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss her journey and Mental Health Awareness Month.

She asks that everyone watch the short Blue Ribbons Movie and pay it forward.