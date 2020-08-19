Celebrating National Aviation Day at the San Diego Air & Space Museum

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego has a rich history with regard to aviation. From John J. Montgomery’s historic glider flights on the slopes of Otay Mesa, to the construction of Charles Lindbergh’s “Spirit of St. Louis” by Ryan Aeronautical.

The San Diego Air and Space Museum is full of more than just old planes. The goggles that Lindbergh wore for his historic solo flight across the Atlantic are on display along with the Congressional Medal of Honor presented to him by President Calvin Coolidge.

San Diego is also the birthplace of Naval Aviation with some of the first seaplane flights taking place right on San Diego bay. It’s home to Naval Air Station North Island, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and in the north county, Camp Pendleton.

Commercial aviation also found a home here when Pacific Southwest Airlines took to the skies in 1949. The San Diego Air and Space Museum is an amazing experience for everyone to see both tourists and locals alike.

Earlier on the show, KUSI’s Jason Austell spoke with the President & CEO of the San Diego Air and Space Museum, Jim Kidrick, about their National Aviation Day festivities on Good Morning San Diego.