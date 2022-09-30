Celebrating San Diego Restaurant Week at Sea180 in Imperial Beach, CA

IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KUSI)- Sea180 Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach is excited to welcome the community to try out some of their signature dishes for San Diego Restaurant Week. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with owner and executive chef, Ken Irvine and they showcase the dishes they are offering for lunch and dinner. Restaurant week ends on October 2nd.

Restaurant Week showcases some of the best places to dine in San Diego at an affordable price. To find places involved, visit: https://www.sandiegorestaurantweek.com/restaurants/