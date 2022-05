Celebrating San Diego’s Asian-owned businesses for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and one local company embodies that heritage.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live in Carmel Mountain Ranch highlighting “Mostra” Coffee, a local small AAPI-owned company.

They’re back in the spotlight after their head roaster won the US Roaster Championship!