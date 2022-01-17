Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today we are celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., throughout the morning KUSI talked with several people to help celebrate the man who paved the way for racial equality in the United States.

This morning we talked with Michael Brunker, Retired Executive Director, Jackie Robinson Family YMCA, to discuss Dr. King’s legacy on this day of service.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was out at the Wightman Apartments to cover the beatification project hosted by the Chicano Federation where they will clean-up of the property and surrounding areas, paint walls and fences with the addition of inspirational words and phrases with messages in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s ideals.

Later in the Morning KUSI was joined by Dee Sanford, Chair of the YMCA Dr. King Human Dignitary Award Event, to talk about Dr. King and why we honor him.